A panel of judges is now one step closer to ruling on whether Georgia’s restrictive abortion law can take effect. The state of Georgia and the coalition of groups challenging the law submitted new legal briefs Friday night, just before a midnight deadline. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals requested the briefs after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion last month.

