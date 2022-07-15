ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Crews, Morgan Earn Bronze Medals With U.S. Collegiate National Team

By Zack Nagy
 3 days ago

Per LSU Baseball Press Release - LSU players Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan claimed bronze medals Friday at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands, as the U.S. Collegiate National team posted a 5-1 win over Japan at Pim Mulier Stadium.

Team USA completed the event with a 4-3 record that included wins over Japan, Cuba, Italy and the Netherlands on its way to earning the bronze medal.

Crews started all seven of the tournament games in right field, and he drew six walks, scored four runs and drove in one run. Morgan started six games at first base, and he drew three walks, scored two runs and collected one RBI.

LSU in its baseball history has produced 18 members of the U.S. Collegiate National Team, including Crews, Morgan and infielder Jacob Berry, who joined Crews on Team USA in 2021.

Former LSU coach Paul Mainieri served as head coach of the Collegiate National Team in 2018, guiding Team USA to series wins over Chinese Taipei, Japan and Cuba. The 2018 U.S. squad included LSU players Zack Hess, Zach Watson, Daniel Cabrera and Antoine Duplantis.

LSU has also enjoyed profound international success in the Olympic Games, beginning in 1988, when coach Skip Bertman – who worked as Team USA’s pitching coach – and right-hander Ben McDonald helped lead the United States to the gold medal in Seoul, South Korea.

Reliever Rick Greene, who ended his career as LSU’s all-time saves leader (29), continued the Tigers’ Olympic tradition by pitching for the 1992 U.S. squad that competed in Barcelona, Spain.

Bertman served as head coach of the 1996 United States Olympic team, guiding the Americans to the bronze medal in Atlanta. LSU standouts Warren Morris and Jason Williams were the starting middle infielders for Team USA.

LSU right-hander Kurt Ainsworth pitched the U.S. to wins over the Netherlands and Australia at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, as Team USA claimed the gold medal.

