Denton, TX

Man reports his vehicle was egged, covered in food twice

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EIIm_0ghHnJ0x00

A man reported Thursday that someone had anonymously admitted to egging and throwing food on his vehicle, police said.

At about 8:32 a.m., police took a report over the phone about a criminal mischief in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive.

The caller said he had gone on a date Wednesday and that when he returned to his vehicle, he didn’t notice anything wrong with it.

But Thursday morning, he realized someone had egged and thrown food at his vehicle. The man said someone also threw food at his vehicle last week.

He said he looked at an online message board, and an unnamed person claimed they had egged his car.

The report does not mention any damage estimates, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. Police are still investigating.

Other reports

2800 block of West University Drive — A 26-year-old man accused of stealing water guns from Walmart on Thursday said he threw the receipt away right after purchasing them, according to a police report.

At about 2:19 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart regarding a theft. When police arrived, the man was in the loss prevention office.

He had two splatter-ball water guns he said he had purchased and immediately discarded the receipt for.

Police observed surveillance footage where the man allegedly walked past the registers without stopping to pay. The water guns were estimated to cost $192 without tax.

Police arrested the man. As they searched him before putting him in the patrol vehicles, the report states they found two necklaces in his pocket. The reported value of the necklaces was $13.76.

The man allegedly admitted to stealing them from a Walmart in a different city. Police have not yet confirmed whether the necklaces were stolen.

The man was charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.

900 block of West Sycamore Street — A burglar stole phone chargers out of a couple’s cars Thursday, according to a police report.

At about 11:38 a.m., a man called police to report his and his girlfriend’s vehicles had been broken into.

The couple parked their vehicles outside at about midnight and discovered the break-in later that morning. It’s unclear from the report whether the vehicles were locked or not, Beckwith said.

The only items stolen were one phone charger from the man’s car and one phone charger from the woman’s. The man also noticed scratches on his vehicle.

The report does not include an estimate for the value of the items stolen or the damage to the vehicles, Beckwith said. Police are still investigating.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 413 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

