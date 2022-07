The Dodge County District Attorney has not yet made on a final decision on a situation involving former Washington County Supervisor Tim Michalak. Michalak brought a gun into the Washington County Public Safety Building on March 9. At the time, Washington County Board and committee meetings were being held in the building. Firearms are prohibited from public safety buildings, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office recommended that Michalak be charged with two misdemeanors in connection to the incident. The case was referred to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. Michalak resigned after being urged to do so by then Washington County Board Chairman Don Kriefall.

