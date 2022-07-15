CCPL’s 100th anniversary includes mural painting July 18

After 15 years at community service organization University Circle Inc., Laura Kleinman became executive of Senior Transportation Connection in December 2021. Kleinman, 51, of Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood, has worked for other economic development nonprofit organizations in the Cleveland area, with UCI the most recent. She worked her way up to vice president of services, where she was responsible for neighborhood services that keep University Circle safe, clean, attractive and vibrant in addition to education programs that support school-aged children and small business owners.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO