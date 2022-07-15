CCPL’s 100th anniversary includes mural painting July 18

After 15 years at community service organization University Circle Inc., Laura Kleinman became executive of Senior Transportation Connection in December 2021. Kleinman, 51, of Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood, has worked for other economic development nonprofit organizations in the Cleveland area, with UCI the most recent. She worked her way up to vice president of services, where she was responsible for neighborhood services that keep University Circle safe, clean, attractive and vibrant in addition to education programs that support school-aged children and small business owners.
Chagrin Falls resident Jami Morris raised more than $50,000 for lymphoma research at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland through a fundraising event July 11. Hit Fore Hope, which included 70 participants and multiple donors at Beechmont Country Club in Orange, exceeded Morris’ fundraising goal by $40,000. “It...
(Cleveland Jewish News via JTA) — The day after his 100th birthday on July 10, Dr. Howard Tucker headed downtown to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians baseball game. “I just hope I can get the ball to the plate,” Tucker said beforehand with a...
The city of Solon Parks and Recreation Department will host its first in a series of community open houses from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 21 to receive input on a park master plan. The open houses will be at the Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway. The open...
A project open house for The Element will be held between 5and 7 p.m. July 20 at Corky & Lenny’s at 27091 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere, allowing people to view plans and ask questions. A complimentary deli sandwich and desserts will be served, according to the news release. The...
The Beachwood Police Department will establish a substation at Beachwood Place as it receives $559,073 from the American Rescue Plan Funding grant. Police Chief Kate Dolan said in a news release that two officers will be assigned on a full-time basis to the mall. Their salaries and benefits will be paid for from the grant, which Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced.
Changes are on the horizon to the way the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood handles its security operation. The Mandel JCC announced July 17 that it is contracting with JFC Security LLC, the security provider of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, to provide security services. “In the interest of...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning a location in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. With plans to renovate the storefront of an old furniture store at 2104 W. 25th St., the city of Cleveland Landmarks Commission heard about the project at its June 9 meeting. The project was represented at the meeting by Joseph Delre of MRN Ltd.; Nikolas Silea of Dave’s Hot Chicken; Michael Puckett of Lingle Design Group and Visible Graphics. Preliminary proposals notes the existing city mural on the side of the building will remain.
Piano Cleveland – the local arts organization that promotes the city as an international destination for the future of piano music through competitions, concerts and youth programs – is about to launch its three-week long piano extravaganza PianoDays@CLE. The festival, which runs from July 24 to Aug. 14, will showcase guest artists in live performance, offer city-wide pop-up concerts and stage a variety of music-oriented social events.
The city of Solon farmers market will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Aug. 31 and Sept. 14 at Solon Bicentennial Park at 34025 Bainbridge Road. Parking is available across the street at the Solon Center for the Arts and Solon City Hall.
In May, Thomas M. Bennett Jr., the president and CEO of the Solon Chamber of Commerce submitted his resignation. After being in the position since 2018, he is leaving to fulfill a new career path and is working at the chamber part time until his last day Sept. 30. CJN:...
COSMAX USA is closing its Solon factory at 30701 Carter St. by the end of January 2023, according to a letter sent to the Ohio Department for Jobs and Family Services. The closure will result in a loss of 122 jobs, starting Sept. 30. The company plans to eliminate positions weekly until Jan. 31, 2023 – the day the factory will close.
