ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

1 injured in Daytona Beach shooting; suspect in custody, police say

click orlando
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was injured in a shooting near Dr. Mary Mcleod Bethune Boulevard and Green Street, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said a shooting suspect has been taken into custody,...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Man indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting at DeBary IHOP

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a IHOP in Debary has been indicted on several charges, including murder, according to the Flagler-Volusia State Attorney’s Office. Sammy McKnight Jr., 31, is accused of shooting and killing James Shirley, a 36-year-old DeBary...
DEBARY, FL
villages-news.com

19-year-old assisted living caregiver arrested in alleged attack

A teen assisted living caregiver was arrested at her place of employment after an alleged attack which left a victim with broken eyeglasses. Ariana Share Nieves, 19, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief after the the alleged attack which took place Tuesday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Woman with pitchfork, whip arrested outside Publix in Florida. Here’s what troopers say she was doing

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of waving a pitchfork and black whip in front of a Publix store was arrested Tuesday in Lake County, according to an arrest affidavit. The Publix manager told deputies that Lisa Anne Slone, 56, was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store in Minneola earlier that day, the Florida Highway Patrol report said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deputies looking for man who robbed Dollar General in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint in east Orlando on Monday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to catch the suspected armed robber, deputies said. [TRENDING: Cities with...
ORLANDO, FL
First Coast News

Man wanted for Edgewater road rage shooting and battery

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Edgewater Police Department is on the lookout for a man named James Seiler who is considered armed and dangerous, according to EPD. Seiler is wanted for aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from a road rage incident near the intersection of SR 442 and Air Park Road in Edgewater on July 15, according to EPD.
EDGEWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WESH

Child becomes 2nd person to die after crash into Daytona Beach pond

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A child has become the second person to die after a minivan ran into a retention pond off I-95 at Beville Road in Daytona Beach Sunday night. Five people, including a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, were in the car, along with three children, when FHP says the driver lost control at a curve and the minivan submerged in 8 feet of water.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Road rage shootings on the rise, study says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to Edgewater police, a road rage incident led to gunfire on Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road on Friday. Multiple shots were fired. Both drivers involved ended up with injuries. In Orange County, a recent shooting on the 408 is being investigated as...
EDGEWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
orlandoweekly.com

Family of Sanford teen who had window smashed while driving through neighborhood files lawsuit against two alleged attackers

The family of Sanford teen Jermaine Jones have filed a lawsuit against the two men who allegedly attacked him while he drove through a subdivision. Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi were arrested following the incident last month. Photos show the damage to Jones' car, which was hit with a traffic cone and had a window smashed with a boulder. The inciting incident was not captured on video, but Jones recorded both Corsi and Hughes confronting him and yelling at him to get out the neighborhood.
SANFORD, FL
850wftl.com

Human remains found at Palm Coast construction site

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL– A large police presence is currently at a construction site in the Palm Coast after developers unearthed what appears to be human remains. The discovery was made on Tuesday at the Tuscana development. No other details are available at this time. The Flagler Sheriff’s office is...
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man drives for mile chased by deputy with lights and siren activated

A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy