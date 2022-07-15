ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot into the weekend; few afternoon downpours possible

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago

TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S/FAIR SKIES LATE

SATURDAY: LOW-MID 90S/FEW PM STORMS

A typical July day across Acadiana this Friday.

Some of you picking up a decent amount of rainfall while others have stayed dry.

A few lingering showers into the evening, but overall, expect quiet conditions tonight with skies fairing out late.

We're looking at a pretty routine summertime pattern this weekend.,

Hot and humid as highs push the low-mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eS3Ni_0ghHjUcY00
HRRR model

A few PM storms will be possible (30-40%), but nothing that should ruin your plans.

The pattern will focus more on the heat as we head through much of next week.

Rain chances will be limited to 20-30% for a few pop-up storms during the afternoon hours.

Otherwise. plan on highs to push the mid-90s just about each and every day.

Overall, nothing really out of the ordinary in that 10-day forecast.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

No new developments in the Atlantic basin at least through the next 5 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgFe5_0ghHjUcY00
Tropical outlook

------------------------------------------------------------

KATC News

KATC News

