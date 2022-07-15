Hot into the weekend; few afternoon downpours possible
TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S/FAIR SKIES LATE
SATURDAY: LOW-MID 90S/FEW PM STORMS
A typical July day across Acadiana this Friday.
Some of you picking up a decent amount of rainfall while others have stayed dry.
A few lingering showers into the evening, but overall, expect quiet conditions tonight with skies fairing out late.
We're looking at a pretty routine summertime pattern this weekend.,
Hot and humid as highs push the low-mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.
A few PM storms will be possible (30-40%), but nothing that should ruin your plans.
The pattern will focus more on the heat as we head through much of next week.
Rain chances will be limited to 20-30% for a few pop-up storms during the afternoon hours.
Otherwise. plan on highs to push the mid-90s just about each and every day.
Overall, nothing really out of the ordinary in that 10-day forecast.
Have a great weekend!
TROPICS
No new developments in the Atlantic basin at least through the next 5 days.
