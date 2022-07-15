Florida DBPR to host first state agency job fair in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is set to host a state agency job fair on July 27, providing on site interviews.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DBPR headquarters, located at 2601 N. Blair Stone Road in Tallahassee.

DBPR is hiring for several positions in all 13 DBPR offices located across the state.

The positions include administrative assistants, attorneys, call center agents, auditors, legal assistants, application and licensing processors, alcohol compliance inspectors, unlicensed contractor investigators and technical positions.

The technical positions include help desk assistants, system analysts and web developers.

Candidates are requested to bring their resumes and government-issued ID. Candidates claiming veteran preference entitlement should also bring copies of their DD-214.

DBPR is reportedly excited to try the new, innovative approach to hiring, conducting the job fair in a "speed interview" style.

"With the variety of different jobs we have at our agency and this new hiring approach, I am confident we will grow our amazing team and be even better equipped to support our licensees and the people of Florida," said DBPR Secretary Melanie S. Griffin.

Applications will be available at the event but job seekers may complete job applications in advance at Career4.successfactors.com.

For more information regarding state benefits, open DBPR positions, the application or other details, go to DBPRcareers.com.