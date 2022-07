Click here to read the full article. PARIS – Swiss watch exports saw an upward swing in the first half of the year, rising 11.9 percent year-over-year, led by strong demand in the U.S. market, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said Tuesday. “The downturn in macroeconomic, geopolitical and health conditions has by and large only had a limited impact on the sector’s results to date,” the organization said, citing the continued strength of luxury across all sectors.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know...

ECONOMY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO