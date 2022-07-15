ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

2022 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Pull Over Family from Illinois

By Mitchell Now
mitchellnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois family was this year’s Rodeo Pull Over family. The Hauri family...

mitchellnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
97ZOK

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota calls on the community for donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increased grocery prices are driving more and more people to need food assistance, which has put Feeding South Dakota in a bit of a pinch. That’s why the organization asking the community to step up to help. “It is crucial that as...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Sports
KIMT

Man wanted for crimes in southern Minnesota and North Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive. Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, is wanted on a drug crime warrant in Blue Earth County and a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa. The Sheriff’s Office says Friedrichs is also a suspect in other crimes in Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) – Gasoline prices continue to drop across Iowa. Today’s (Monday) figures from Triple-A shows the average price of regular-unleaded in Iowa is four dollars, 37 cents a gallon — that’s 16 cents a gallon cheaper than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price today is also cheaper than then current national average of four-52 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at four-oh-five a gallon. The most expensive is in northwest Iowa’s Clay County at four-63 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
WCIA

CDC: Only 8 Illinois counties have low COVID community level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s latest COVID community level of Illinois shows that, in the last week, the state has undergone a complete reversal in COVID levels per county. Last week’s map showed the state was improving: from the July 3 to July 10, the number of counties listed as having a low level of transmission increased from 21 to 31. Just one week later, that number has shrunk to just eight scattered throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stampede#Rodeo Pull#The Comfort Inn#The Chamber Of Commerce
Western Iowa Today

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.
IOWA STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Thrillist

More Ice Cream Was Recalled This Week

When we talk about National Ice Cream Month, we want to talk about hot summer days and delicious, chilly cones. Instead, we're talking about ice cream recalls. Big Olaf Creamery announced a recall of its ice cream, which has been linked to a listeria outbreak that caused nearly two dozen illnesses, more than 20 hospitalizations, and at least one death.
MISSOURI STATE
96.7 The River

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Propane Is Not A Guarantee In Iowa This Fall

Rural America and Iowa are no strangers to the use of propane. Their relationship can be traced back at least 100 years and is seen being used in the home and around the operation. CHS, the nation’s largest ag cooperative, is encouraging farmers to prepare for shortages in propane this...
IOWA STATE
97ZOK

Illinois State Police Warn of Increasing Road Rage Reports

Illinois tops the list for the state with the biggest distracted driving accidents, but now there is a new warning out for Illinois drivers. The Illinois State Police put out a warning on their Facebook page about increasing reports of road rage that they are seeing on Illinois expressways. The number of road rage reports resulting in expressway shootings is increasing, according to the Facebook post.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy