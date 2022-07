WyoFile is committed to ensuring that Wyomingites have the verifiable, factual information they need to participate effectively in civic life, including pertinent information about the candidates seeking public office in 2022, and the process by which they will be chosen. We believe voters need to know where candidates stand on important issues, and what interests might influence them and the outcome of the election. Thorough political reporting will require WyoFile to examine not only what candidates say about their priorities and track record, but also what they leave out.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO