BOSTON - Massachusetts is falling behind on returning empty bottles and cans.A new report from the Container Recycling Institute finds only 38% of eligible bottles were returned for a 5-cent deposit last year. That's down from 50% in 2019.Massachusetts has the lowest return rate of all states with bottle bills, according to the report. Neighboring New York had a 70% redemption rate in 2021. "In Massachusetts, it is estimated that currently only one-quarter of the retailers required to accept back bottles and cans are doing so," the report says.The institute is calling for higher deposit amounts and notes there is a...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO