PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority is looking at creating a regional rapid transit line along US-19 through Pasco and Pinellas counties. Business leaders say the route stretching from SR-52 to the Gateway Area in Pinellas County would connect people to anywhere from 26,000 to 52,000 jobs. The idea is if you improve the frequency of a reliable metro bus service, more people needing transportation would use it.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO