Monkeypox case reported in county near Charlotte, the 13th in NC

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago
Rowan County health officials reported the county’s first case of monkeypox on Friday.

The person “is currently isolating” after contracting the rare disease, “and close contacts have been notified,” according to a Rowan County Public Health news release.

Thirteen cases have been confirmed in the state as of Friday afternoon, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The department doesn’t release which counties have experienced cases, leaving disclosure to county health departments.

Through media reports and county announcements, the Observer has identified other cases in Mecklenburg, Wake, Durham and Haywood counties.

State health officials reported North Carolina’s first case on June 23.

Haywood County, in the mountains, had the first reported case, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.

Mecklenburg County Public Health announced the first confirmed case in the Charlotte area on June 27.

As of Friday, South Carolina had four confirmed cases.

Monkeypox in US

On Friday, state health officials said 1,470 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in the U.S. as of Thursday.

The rare but potentially serious viral illness typically produces flu-like symptoms, lymph nodes swelling and a rash, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

One vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is available to prevent monkeypox infection.

On Wednesday, Mecklenburg County officials said all vaccination appointments in the county were filled.

“We are working with NCDHHS to get more vaccines and anticipate more in the next couple of weeks,” according to a county news release. “We will notify residents of additional appointment availability as soon as more vaccine is available.”

Register on the appointment wait list by visiting mecknc.gov/HealthDepartment to receive priority for the next available appointments, officials urged.

Rowan County health officials urged their county residents who think they’ve been exposed to someone who’s had monkeypox or believe they’re eligible for the vaccine to call 704-216-8784.

