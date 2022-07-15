Iron Canyon Plat Amendment and the future of the Iron Mountain Hiking Trail

PARK CITY, Utah – The Park City Planning Commission discussed and approved a continuance for the Iron Canyon Plat Amendment in their July 13 meeting. The discussion will take place at the July 27 meeting due to an overlay analysis.

The proposed amendment will allow a change to the plat location on the private property that also contains the beginning section of the Iron Mountain Trail. The trail entrance currently passes through the middle of the property and does not pass through an easement or carry any public rights. The owner had allowed hikers through the property, understanding that access would change once construction on the home started.

The amendment does say that Park City Trails and Open Space Manager, Heinrich Deters, is looking into an alternative entrance to save access to the trail for the public. This comes with some hope for local hikers concerned with the potential loss of the trail.

“Iron Mountain is one of only a handful of hiking-only trails in town, is a favorite of locals like myself as a perfect exercise hike, and the only trail in town set up for sledding down in the winter,” said resident Mark Ehrlich.

Trail access is still open for the time being as construction has not started. While a solution for access to the trail long-term has not yet been found, The Mountain Trails Foundation has said that they are advocating for a sensible alternative trail access point.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter