One-acre Snow Creek Fire now 100% contained, West Metro Fire says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – The Snow Creek Fire in Jefferson County is now 100% contained, West Metro Fire Rescue officials said early Friday afternoon.

“West Metro firefighters spent about 4 hours working the fire's perimeter this morning to make sure there was no heat remaining in the burn area,” the fire department shared in a Twitter post .

The fire, which was first reported at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, was burning near Mt. Lindo off US 285, on the south side of the highway.

Deputies conducted door-to-door evacuations of homes in the area Tuesday , with 60 homes in Willow Springs being placed on a pre-evacuation notice around 4 p.m. Another home near the top of the ridge was evacuated, West Metro Fire officials said.

No structures were immediately threatened by the blaze.

The one-acre fire was most likely started by lightning.