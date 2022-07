We’re continuing with the preseason evaluation of the Cleveland Browns roster with the ball carriers. With camp right around the corner, we’re taking time to break down each position on the Cleveland Browns positions. We’ve already covered the receivers and tight ends, and now we’re going to be covering the ball carriers, then in other posts, we’ll talk about the quarterbacks and then the offensive linemen. After that, we’ll handle the defense.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO