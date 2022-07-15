Meet Aubrey's members of the Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area Softball team
The Denton Record-Chronicle published its All-Area Softball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the five honorees included from Aubrey.
For the full team, click here.
Co-Coach of the Year
Shon Ranton: Aubrey
Although his team fell out of the playoffs a round sooner than Argyle, Ranton finished his time as the Lady Chaparrals' head man by leading them to the Region 2-4A semifinals. The 2022 season will be his last in charge after Aubrey announced Thursday that he is stepping down for "stress and health reasons." Ranton went 585-229-4 in 28 years at the helm, leading the program to 13 district championships and two state runner-up finishes.
First Team Pitcher
Brynlie Dunkin: Aubrey, IF/P, Soph.
Playing a key role in Aubrey’s run to the regional semifinals, Dunkin made her mark both offensively and defensively. She tallied a 7-3 record, 2.65 ERA and .907 fielding percentage combined with a .427 batting average, two home runs, 46 RBIs and a pair of triples.
First Team Catcher
Catcher — Jaden Wheeler: Aubrey, C, Sr.
Sticking with the Lady Chaps, Wheeler was another key piece of their playoff push as a stalwart behind the plate and a threat in the box. She earned first-team honors in District 9-4A after posting a .969 fielding percentage while batting .500 with nine home runs, 54 RBIs and 11 doubles.
First Team Infielder
Lauren Trott: Aubrey, IF/P, Sr.
Another of Aubrey’s two-way contributors, Trott also grabbed first-team all-district honors by batting .434 with four home runs, 44 RBIs and six triples. She also totaled a 9-2 record in the circle with a 3.39 ERA and .877 fielding percentage.
First Team Outfielder
Bree Jones: Aubrey, OF, Jr.
A fourth Lady Chap makes the cut after being named first-team all-district and the team's Defensive Player of the Year. She batted .419 with nine doubles, four home runs and 30 RBIs while posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
