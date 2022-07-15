ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey, TX

Meet Aubrey's members of the Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area Softball team

Aubrey head coach Shon Ranton talks to infielder Hannah Howell (14) during a 2019 home game against Kennedale.

The Denton Record-Chronicle published its All-Area Softball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the five honorees included from Aubrey.

Co-Coach of the Year

Shon Ranton: Aubrey

Although his team fell out of the playoffs a round sooner than Argyle, Ranton finished his time as the Lady Chaparrals' head man by leading them to the Region 2-4A semifinals. The 2022 season will be his last in charge after Aubrey announced Thursday that he is stepping down for "stress and health reasons." Ranton went 585-229-4 in 28 years at the helm, leading the program to 13 district championships and two state runner-up finishes.

First Team Pitcher

Brynlie Dunkin: Aubrey, IF/P, Soph.

Playing a key role in Aubrey’s run to the regional semifinals, Dunkin made her mark both offensively and defensively. She tallied a 7-3 record, 2.65 ERA and .907 fielding percentage combined with a .427 batting average, two home runs, 46 RBIs and a pair of triples.

First Team Catcher

Catcher — Jaden Wheeler: Aubrey, C, Sr.

Sticking with the Lady Chaps, Wheeler was another key piece of their playoff push as a stalwart behind the plate and a threat in the box. She earned first-team honors in District 9-4A after posting a .969 fielding percentage while batting .500 with nine home runs, 54 RBIs and 11 doubles.

First Team Infielder

Lauren Trott: Aubrey, IF/P, Sr.

Another of Aubrey’s two-way contributors, Trott also grabbed first-team all-district honors by batting .434 with four home runs, 44 RBIs and six triples. She also totaled a 9-2 record in the circle with a 3.39 ERA and .877 fielding percentage.

First Team Outfielder

Bree Jones: Aubrey, OF, Jr.

A fourth Lady Chap makes the cut after being named first-team all-district and the team's Defensive Player of the Year. She batted .419 with nine doubles, four home runs and 30 RBIs while posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Comments / 0

 

