Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has put his hand up to play for England in the end-of-season World Cup.The 24-year-old second rower, a former Junior Kangaroo, qualifies for England through his father Nigel, who is from Sheffield and a Wednesday fan, and has told England coach Shaun Wane of his desire to play for him.“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Sydney-born Radley said. “I’ve always wanted to play for England for my old man. Everybody wants to do the right thing by their dad, don’t they?“Dad’s proud of where he’s from, proud of his family, proud of supporting Sheffield...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO