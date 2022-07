Celebrities and game shows go hand in hand. Dating all the way back to the days of Match Game, Hollywood Squares and Steve Harvey’s extremely popular Family Feud (which frequently produces viral videos thanks to wild answers), regular contestants have relied on celebrities to win them cold, hard cash. This has been happening on ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid for years, with GMA co-host Michael Strahan presiding over the contest since 2016. And since then, Strahan has collected a string of recurring celebrity guest hosts that he sincerely enjoys seeing return to the show to play along… as well as the one celebrity guest who is so competitive, they want another chance to come back and do better.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO