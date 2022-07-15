ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Clayton backs Graham in sheriff's race

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

WARRENTON — North Carolina’s first African American woman and first Black since Reconstruction to serve in Congress has endorsed the Democratic challenger in Pasquotank County’s sheriff’s race this fall.

Eva Clayton, a Democrat who represented the 1st Congressional District, which included Pasquo-tank County, from 1992 to 2003, said recently she’s backing Eddie Graham’s bid for sheriff in the Nov. 8 election.

“The citizens of Pasquotank County have an opportunity to elect a committed and experienced leader. It is for those reasons that I provide this recommendation on behalf of Eddie Graham for Sheriff, without reservation,” Clayton said in a press release.

The former congresswoman said that in his role as a detective sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department, Graham “has earned the respect of his fellow officers while advancing his career.”

Graham is challenging incumbent Republican Sheriff Tommy Wooten in a rematch of the 2018 election. Wooten won that race by more than 900 votes, finishing with 53.43% to Graham’s 46.57%.

Graham said he’s “honored and grateful” to have Clayton’s endorsement.

“We are a better state and nation because of her dedication to public service. I accept her endorsement and will work diligently to live up to her high standards, ethics, and integrity,” Graham said.

Wooten did not return a phone call seeking comment on Clayton’s endorsement of Graham.

Comments / 0

