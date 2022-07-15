ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Taking care of tomatoes

By Katie Nichols
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomatoes are by far the most popular plant in the vegetable garden, but can also be the most problematic. Eliminate the questions and begin the official summer season with proper tomato care. Weather, garden insects and environmental disorders–as well as viral, fungal and bacterial problems–are all challenges every gardener...

The Ellison Homestead

5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!. 1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Planting tomatoes in early July

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - To garden is to try something new. The learning curve to a successful garden is a steep one (at least for me): some things work, some don't. I have long heard the rumor that you can plant tomatoes in early July and harvest a fall crop. But it just didn't make sense to me.
TEXAS STATE
Family Handyman

How To Plant and Care for Marigold Seeds

If you want a flower to evoke a memory, choose a scented one. Marigolds, with their distinctive scent, always remind me of being a kid and helping my dad sow seeds for marigolds and other annual flowers in our garden. Types of Marigolds. There are several types easily grown from...
GARDENING
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
GARDENING
purewow.com

12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
GARDENING
The Ellison Homestead

Growing Delicious Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a favorite in our household! We like to make pickles, use them in salads, have them alone as snacks, and of course we share them with our pup!. Here are some tips to make the most out of your cucumber plants!
House Digest

Poisonous Plants That Look Beautiful In Gardens

Starting a garden in your home can be nerve-wracking when you don't know where to start or what plants you want to grow. While most folks plant small shrubs, fruit trees, or flowers, they tend to stray away from plants that are harmful. Yet, growing poisonous plants can actually make your garden flourish with color. While it can be worrisome to grow them in your home, they can add a lot of personality to your green environment. You just have to remember where you planted them and prevent anyone from getting too close.
GARDENING
House Digest

15 Beautiful Plants That Will Thrive In Containers In The Shade

Plants, by definition, require light for the process of photosynthesis and their vitality. LAWN is the common acronym that explains plant needs: light, air, water, and nutrients. It can be a challenge to find and cultivate vegetation that tolerates low levels of light, let alone thrives in it to produce brightly colored flowers and rich greenery. According to the University of Minnesota, if a plan doesn't receive enough light, the leaves can go pale or yellow, and drop, variegated foliage may lose its spots or stripes, and flower buds might not form. The descriptions sticking out of containers at the nursery primarily list prime conditions as part or full-sun, and if your desired growing area is in the shade, shopping for plants can feel like no fun. However, there are many excellent options suitable for shadowed porches and dappled paths with various colors, flower types, leaf shapes, and growing habits. Here, we share 15 gorgeous plants that will flourish not only in a shady yard or garden spot but also in a pot; they often look even better together.
GARDENING
The Ellison Homestead

Pollinating Your Squash Plants

Although this is a job for the bees, sometimes they need a little help! There are a few reasons for this, one being that the bees cannot get to or see the flowers (it helps to prune your plant a little), and another being that you may not have enough bees around to help! It is very easy to help the process.
One Green Planet

Apiaceae Family: Wonderful Plants in the Carrot Family and How to Grow Them

The Apiaceae, or carrot family of plants, is a wide and varied family with many beloved and well-used members. Some will seem like obvious cousins, while others might come as a surprise. The wonderful news is that there are so many delicious plants in the Apiaceae family that are easy to use in many dishes and easy to grow for yourself, too.
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to reduce body heat at work and home, without AC

When a heatwave strikes some of us fare better than others. There are sun worshippers (or lizard people as I call them) who relish the chance to absorb as much heat as possible before the weather turns. Then there are people like me, just melting and wondering how to reduce our body heat.
HEALTH

