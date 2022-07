A popular amusement park in Orlando, Florida is now facing some intense backlash after revealing a new gun-based attraction experience. ICON Park, the amusement park that was at the center of controversy earlier this year is now at the center of another media frenzy. As reported by News Channel 8, the Park recently announced that it will be adding what they call Bullseye Blast to the huge The Wheel which is the park’s 400-foot tall Ferris wheel ride.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO