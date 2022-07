Despite an ongoing civil war and a record drought, Ethiopia's wheat production is expected to jump 70% this year as it seeks to reduce reliance on food imports. While the boost in wheat provides a glimmer of hope, millions of displaced Ethiopians still need food aid, which has been disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Henry Wilkins reports from Semera, Ethiopia. Videographer: Henry Wilkins.

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO