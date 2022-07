IOWA CITY, Ia. - Logan Lee has his priorities straight. “It is faith first, then family, then football,’ said Iowa’s junior defensive tackle. “I’m just doing my best to keep those in line. Nothing I do will be able to deviate from that. Football means a ton to me, don’t get me wrong. It has given me a lot of opportunities. And I typically do a decent job of trying to make the most of my opportunities.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO