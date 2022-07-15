ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Food delivery driver killed in shooting had been doctor in Haiti

By Briana Nespral
 3 days ago
A man who was fatally shot after making a food delivery at a Port St. Lucie home was once a doctor in Haiti, his wife and friend told WPTV on Friday.

Roberto Peigne, 43, was killed in a shooting Wednesday night near Southwest Ewing Avenue and Southwest Addie Street.

"He was loved and cherished by many people in southeast Haiti," friend Louise Lindenmeyr said. "They all knew him and his family."

Peigne's wife told WPTV that her husband was a former doctor in Haiti who had been working as a delivery driver – using his wife's DoorDash account – while waiting for his medical license in the U.S.

"He was cherished," Lindenmeyr said. "He was truly a gem."

Louise Lindenmeyr worked with Roberto Peigne for years to provide access to health care throughout southeast Haiti.

Lindenmeyr worked with Peigne for years, helping him to provide access to health care throughout southeast Haiti.

"It was his passion to bring health care to his people," she said.

Lindemeyr said Peigne fled Haiti because of the rise in violence, only to be shot and killed in his car in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

"So senseless," she said.

Police have not identified the victim or made an arrest in the shooting.

But his memory remains in those who loved him.

"We can keep him alive in a lot of ways," Lindemeyr said.

Peigne's wife didn't want to speak on camera, but she told WPTV that she is devastated and waiting for more answers from police.

