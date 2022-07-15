ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England 5 N Ireland 0: Alessia Russo’s rapid double fires red-hot Lionesses into Euros quarters with 100 per cent record

By Sandra Brobbey
 3 days ago
ENGLAND’S juggernauts delivered the perfect get-well present for their boss with a gritty 5-0 trouncing of Northern Ireland.

Alessia Russo bagged a dream brace as the hosts broke the resistance of Kenny Shiels' stubborn underdogs with keeper Jackie Burns having the game of her life.

Alessia Russo netted a brace for England in the 5-0 win Credit: Getty
The win seals England's place at the top of Group A Credit: Getty
England didn't concede a single goal throughout the group stages Credit: Reuters

The result saw the Lionesses claim a hat-trick of group stage wins with assistant coach Arjan Veurink in the dugout, with Sarina Wiegman absent after testing positive for Covid.

The team will face either Spain or Denmark in a quarter-final duel at the Amex on Wednesday.

After their record-breaking, merciless 8-0 rinsing of Norway, some watchers will have been expecting more of the same from Wiegman’s warriors from the get go.

But Shiels and his plucky team of history-makers - including players juggling football with jobs in retail and nursing – had other ideas.

As early as the first minute Northern Ireland, who were already out of the Euros, started as if they intended to exit with a bang.

Lauren Wade, who once balanced her football career with a director’s job in her family’s funeral business, forced a first-minute save from Mary Earps with a low shot.

Moments later England thought they had a pen after Georgia Stanway’s strike struck Demi Vance’s arm, before referee Esther Staubli overturned the decision following a VAR check.

Keeper Burns pulled off a string of quality saves in the first spell, including a ninth-minute stop with her leg from Georgia Stanway’s shot.

Later Ellen White came close to giving the hosts the lead before her effort rolled inches wide.

And Lucy Bronze almost headed England in front following a Beth Mead cross, before Wade fired the ball into the side netting after a Northern Ireland counter.

But England eventually broke the deadlock with Fran Kirby's classy top corner strike in the 40th minute.

And golden girl Mead made it two walloping in her fifth goal of the Euros close to half-time.

The second spell saw Verurink make a triple substitution.

Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Alex Greenwood came on for Georgia Stanway, Ellen White and Millie Bright.

Super sub Russo took literally minutes to make her mark, guiding a header home after a curled delivery from Mead.

The Man United striker bagged her brace in the 52nd minute latching on to a pass from Toone before spinning and firing the ball home.

An effort that saw her nab her seventh goal in 10 England appearances.

Mead’s late strike took an unfortunate deflection off substitute Kelsie Burrows.

And the Northern Ireland player's own goal wrapped up the win for the hosts.

The result saw them finish top of group A and 16 games unbeaten under Wiegman.

