LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A Lumberton woman said she is thankful her nine-year-old and 13-year-old cousins are okay after being shot this past Saturday night on Highway 211 just outside of Lumberton in Robeson County. The woman said she was traveling in her car, behind her cousin's car when...

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO