Serena Williams will play in Toronto in potential US Open tune-up

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
 3 days ago

Consider this a good sign for Serena Williams’ pending U.S. Open fate.

The 40-year-old Williams will compete at the National Bank Open next month in Toronto, tournament organizers announced on Thursday. The tournament is slated for Aug. 6-15.

Williams’ entry into the National Bank Open comes on the heels of her first-round exit at Wimbledon in June. After the match, when asked if she’ll play tennis professionally again, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was vague in her response.

“That’s a question I can’t answer,” she said at the time. “Who knows? Who knows where I’ll pop up.”

Asked then if she was OK with the loss being her last memory at Wimbledon, she said, “Obviously not. You know me. Definitely not.”

The loss marked Williams’ return to the famed grass courts following an absence that lasted nearly a year, after Williams sustained a leg injury and withdrew from Wimbledon in 2021.

Williams' entry into the National Bank Open comes on the heels of her first-round exit at Wimbledon in June.
The U.S. Open begins two weeks following the conclusion of the National Bank Open, on Aug. 29. Williams has won the U.S. Open singles title on six separate occasions, tied with Chris Evert for the most by a female player.

