Tiger Woods on likely his final British Open at St. Andrews: ‘I had a few tears’

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Tiger Woods cried.

That, according to the 46-year-old with 15 major championships on his résumé, and who used to devour his fellow competitors for lunch like a tiger eats its prey, doesn’t happen very often.

But on Friday afternoon, as Woods approached the famous Swilcan Bridge that leads players over the small burn and onto the 18th fairway, he slowed his walk and doffed his white Nike cap. He then closed out what almost certainly will be his final round as a British Open competitor at St. Andrews.

Woods waved the cap in his right hand to the thousands of spectators packing the grounds articulating their unconditional love through a series of guttural, thunderous ovations.

Woods, playing with reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, was 9-over for the tournament and miles from making the cut to play the weekend on the Old Course, his professed favorite track in the world.

Fitzpatrick and Homa subtly stayed back as Woods approached the bridge alone, the stage cleared for the monumental moment.

When Woods got onto the bridge, there was no ceremonial stop at the top to pause and soak it all in as Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson had done before him in their respective final competitive Open Championship rounds at St. Andrews.

Tiger Woods waves to fans from the Swilcan Bridge at St. Andrews Friday during the British Open.

“It’s very emotional for me,’’ Woods acknowledged afterward. “I had a few tears. The warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me. I’m not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything.’’

But Woods knows the Open likely won’t be back at St. Andrews until 2030 and he’ll be 53 years old by then.

“I don’t know if I will be physically able to play by then,’’ he said. “So, to me, it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St. Andrews.’’

Woods felt the weight of the moment on 18 when Fitzpatrick and Homa paused to let him walk to the bridge first.

Then, as he walked down the 18th fairway, his good friend Rory McIlroy was on the first fairway and tipped his cap to Woods. When Woods reached the 18th green, Justin Thomas, another one of his closest friends, was just teeing off and also acknowledged the moment with a tip of his cap.

Tiger Woods wipes away tears on the 18th hole Friday at the British Open.

“That’s when I started to thinking about the next time it comes around here, I might not be around,’’ Woods said. “I understand what Jack and Arnold had gone through in the past.’’

Fitzpatrick said the scene “gave me goose bumps,’’ adding, “It’s something that will live with me forever.’’

Woods has won three Claret Jugs among his 15 major championship victories and two of them came at St. Andrews, in 2000 and 2005.

Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the seventh hole Friday at the British Open.

Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava embrace after Friday’s round at St. Andrews.

“I’ve been lucky enough and fortunate enough to have won this twice here, and it felt very emotional, just because I just don’t know what my health is going to be like,’’ Woods said. “I feel like I will be able to play future British Opens, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play that long enough that when it comes back around here, will I still be playing?’’

Woods’ week began with a tee shot that came to rest in a fairway divot on No. 1. He followed that by hitting his approach shot into the burn and taking double bogey. He never recovered and shot 78 on Thursday. It didn’t get much better Friday as Woods, who said on Thursday night he felt he needed to shoot a second-round 66 to make the cut, shot 75.

Woods made it clear that he’s not done with tournament golf.

“I’m not retiring from the game,’’ he said.

Tiger Woods waves to spectators as he walks over the Swilken Bridge

“I didn’t think it was going to be a stop and a ceremonial, ‘I’m done,’ ’’ Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava told The Post afterward. “I don’t think he thinks that way. I don’t know what he’s going to do next week, but I think in his mind he’s going to play when the tournament comes back here. So, he doesn’t want this to be is last go-round.’’

That Woods didn’t break stride and pause at the crest of the bridge was a sure sign he plans to walk over that bridge again — albeit likely in a ceremonial role next time.

Woods said he has “nothing planned … zero’’ for the immediate future in terms of playing again.

“Maybe something next year, I don’t know, but nothing in the near future,’’ he said. “This is it. I was just hoping to play this one event this year [the Open] and I was lucky enough to get three events in. That in itself was something I’m very proud of considering what has transpired [with his February 2021 car crash].

“Life moves on.’’

It moves quickly.