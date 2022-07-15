DUI results in chase, crash

Photo courtesy of Mason Melleasy of HD Melle Visuals

A police chase ended in a car being flipped over around 1:00 p.m. in Anson County on Friday. Lieutenant Brian Tice with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that it was a single-vehicle accident. There were no injuries beyond the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital. The chase lasted about five miles. Additional felony charges will be filed against the suspect, and the case it also being investigated by the Highway Patrol.