ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson County, NC

DUI results in chase, crash

Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JEOH_0ghHb98600
Photo courtesy of Mason Melleasy of HD Melle Visuals

A police chase ended in a car being flipped over around 1:00 p.m. in Anson County on Friday. Lieutenant Brian Tice with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that it was a single-vehicle accident. There were no injuries beyond the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital. The chase lasted about five miles. Additional felony charges will be filed against the suspect, and the case it also being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Missing Marlboro County man found safe

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing man last seen in Marlboro County has been found safe, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. The man was found safe with the help of a Richmond County K9 and handler and with the help of multiple agencies. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Arrests made in reported “Road Rage” incident

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Three men are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Kershaw County. According to deputies at around midnight officers responded to Highway 1 South — near Watts Hill Rd. in Elgin. When deputies arrived on the scene they say found...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

48-Year-Old Man Killed In West Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. Investigators say 48-year-old Gary Randolph was killed on Reid Avenue near West Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 1:54pm. When officers arrived on the scene they found Randolph with an apparent gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anson County, NC
Anson County, NC
Crime & Safety
sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested after deputies discover heroin during traffic stop

On July 18, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested David Lee II after pulling his vehicle over during a traffic stop. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement the 35-year-old Vass man was pulled over in the 400 block of Wright Road in Lobelia. Deputies discovered heroin and drug paraphernalia during a search.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#The Highway Patrol
wpde.com

Laurinburg woman airlifted to hospital following assault

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 44-year-old woman had to be airlifted to the hospital last Friday after being assaulted inside her home, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said she was taken by EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital where she had to be airlifted...
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Imposter In Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC – A man attempted to search the home of a resident while impersonating an officer with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies described the impersonator as a white male driving an unmarked dark-colored SUV. No additional details. Check back for updates.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman climbs out of police car on I-485 while being taken to jail, Pineville police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was seriously hurt while being transported by officers to the Mecklenburg County jail after her arrest early Sunday morning, Pineville police say. Police said they responded to Willow Ridge Apartments around 12:25 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call where they found Morgan Elizabeth Lucil Johnson, 27, who they say appeared to be intoxicated.
PINEVILLE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy