ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Climate change legislation still could pass Congress this year, Manchin insists

By Jacob Fischler
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aB1s_0ghHao4j00
Sen. Joe Manchin III Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat, gains unusual national attention for his remarks because he is in the center of his party’s negotiations over a major spending bill and represents a crucial vote in the evenly divided Senate. Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III on Friday held open the prospect of Congress passing significant climate legislation yet this year, denying reports he’s tanked the effort by walking away from talks with leadership.

The reports have brought a flood of criticism for Manchin from fellow members of Congress, who say the very survival of the planet is at stake.

Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat, gains unusual national attention for his remarks because he is in the center of his party’s negotiations over a major spending bill and represents a crucial vote in the evenly divided Senate.

Manchin on a West Virginia radio station talk show on Friday said he told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that after June’s consumer price index showed a 9.1% increase, he wanted to wait to see July’s inflation numbers and Federal Reserve interest rates before deciding what clean energy programs and tax changes he could support.

“Let’s wait until that comes out so that we know that we’re going down the path that won’t be inflammatory to add more to inflation,” Manchin said he told Schumer, a New York Democrat.

“Inflation is absolutely killing many, many people… Can’t we wait to make sure that we do nothing to add to that?”

Schumer “took that as ‘no,’ I guess and came out with this big thing last night,” Manchin told Hoppy Kercheval, the host of the Metronews Talkline radio show in West Virginia.

The New York Democrat or someone close to him then told The Washington Post that talks were dead, Manchin implied.

The Post published a story Thursday night saying Manchin told Democratic leaders he wouldn’t support new climate programs or raising taxes on the wealthy.

Manchin seemed surprised by the Washington Post report, saying during a 15-minute interview with Kercheval that Schumer’s team knew where the West Virginian stood and that the sides had made major progress in the past few months.

He seemed to view the leak as a negotiating ploy, rejecting the conclusion that talks were at an end or even seriously set back.

“I’m not stopping,” he said. “This is rhetoric. I’ve been through this all my life, politically. I’ve never seen it at this level… thinking they’re going to put all this pressure on me. I am where I have been. I would not put my staff through this, I would not put myself through this if I wasn’t sincere.”

Reconciliation bill

Manchin said Schumer wanted an agreement by the end of July on a budget reconciliation bill — a legislative tool that would allow Senate Democrats to pass legislation with a simple majority vote, which they’d gain with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie. Inflation figures for July will not be released until August, when the Senate will be in a month-long recess.

Manchin has also set a Sept. 30 deadline to reach a deal on a spending bill, making the four weeks the chamber is in session in September a crucial period.

That tight timeline was not an obstacle, he said Friday.

“We could come back the first of September and pass this legislation,” he said. “If it’s a good piece of legislation.”

Manchin said he thought he was “close” to a deal with Schumer.

“I thought we were,” he said. “I thought we were moving truly in the right direction.”

Energy policy differences

Manchin, who has financial ties to his state’s coal industry, said he supports spending for clean energy programs, but had disagreements with Democratic colleagues who he said wanted to eliminate production of oil, gas and coal.

That may happen in 20 years, but would not be possible in the next decade, Manchin said.

The U.S. should instead work on making fossil fuel production cleaner and on developing non-fossil fuel sources, including hydrogen and nuclear, he said.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Carbon emissions from fossil fuels are the dominant cause of global warming, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The international group has called for significant reductions to fossil fuel emissions in order to curb the worst effects of climate change. President Joe Biden has joined international efforts to reduce carbon emissions, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions to 50% of 2005 levels by 2030.

The White House proposed — and the Democratic-controlled House passed last year — more than $550 billion for climate programs, mostly tax credits for energy producers that use renewable sources.

Manchin’s objections sidelined that bill in December.

Manchin ‘whims’ criticized

Climate advocates in and out of Congress slammed Manchin on Friday, reacting to apparent news he had again blocked even a slimmed-down climate bill.

“Like most Americans right now, I am sickened that the changing whims of one man could put the very near future of our country, our planet, and our health and safety on the brink,” U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona said in a statement. “I think it’s shortsighted at best, reckless endangerment at worst.”

Grijalva also blamed Republicans for the impasse.

“It’s infuriating and nothing short of tragic that Senator Manchin is walking away, again, from taking essential action on climate and clean energy,” Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith said in a statement.

“The world is literally burning while he joins every single Republican to stop strong action to cut emissions and speed the transition to clean energy for the survival of our planet.”

“We have an opportunity to address the climate crisis right now,” U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, who sits on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee that Manchin chairs, wrote on Twitter.

“Senator Manchin’s refusal to act is infuriating,” Heinrich added. “It makes me question why he’s Chair of ENR.”

“This failure falls squarely on Joe Manchin and the Republicans, as do the barren croplands, flooded homes, and incinerated communities that will result from this inaction,” said Manish Bapna, the president and CEO of environmental group NRDC Action Fund. “One of those Senators must reconsider.”

Representatives for Schumer, who has been absent from the Senate with COVID-19, did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights

Republicans in Congress were jubilant at the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning decades of precedent to revoke a constitutional right to an abortion, while Democrats were equally despondent about what they called an extremist decision that revoked a long-held right and represented an attack on women’s autonomy. The party-line reaction – including among Georgia’s congressional delegation – […] The post Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support

WASHINGTON — Congress on Friday cleared the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, a bipartisan package that will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. In a 65-33 vote, the bill, comprised of eight provisions, passed the U.S. Senate late Thursday. The House on Friday joined, approving the Senate’s bill 234-193, […] The post Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
UVALDE, TX
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation

WASHINGTON — The Senate is poised to pass a bipartisan bill later this week that could become the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in years, including billions in new mental health funding. Senators on a procedural vote late Tuesday agreed 64-34 to start debate on the gun control bill, which would also have to be passed by […] The post U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Georgia Recorder

Lower insulin co-pays, list prices targeted in new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill

WASHINGTON — Two key senators have unveiled the details of a bipartisan plan to lower costs for insulin, a lifesaving drug that some Americans have struggled to afford in recent years as prices have skyrocketed. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, introduced the measure in June, after months of work to […] The post Lower insulin co-pays, list prices targeted in new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s coal-fired plant closings likely to go on despite Supreme Court EPA ruling

Environmental‌ ‌groups are calling on the U.S. Congress to take action after a U.S. Supreme Court limiting the ability to enforce carbon emission pollution dealt a blow in the fight against climate change. The West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency opinion was a victory for Georgia and 18 other Republican-led states as it limits Democratic […] The post Georgia’s coal-fired plant closings likely to go on despite Supreme Court EPA ruling appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Why wait till next session to pass an outright abortion ban in Georgia?

I have a question for Gov. Brian Kemp: When’s the special session? Last week’s monumental ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade has swung the gates wide open to Georgia’s conservative governing party, giving Republicans permission to enact the anti-abortion legislation that they claim to have always wanted. I have no doubt […] The post Bookman: Why wait till next session to pass an outright abortion ban in Georgia? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Martin Heinrich
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Georgia Recorder

Trump Republican loyalists not enough as Trump grip slips

Two Trump-backed congressional candidates came up far short in Tuesday’s runoff election, serving as further evidence of the former president’s waning influence in Georgia.   Former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones left the governor’s race to run for Congress in a deep red east Georgia district with former President Donald Trump’s blessing. Jones was a close […] The post Trump Republican loyalists not enough as Trump grip slips appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged Tuesday to work to preserve abortion access in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “despicable” decision overturning Roe v. Wade — though the department’s specific actions will depend on how states seeking to limit abortion access proceed. Becerra said HHS would enforce federal laws to […] The post U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrat#Federal Reserve#Metronews
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that made it illegal to carry a firearm in public without showing a special need for protection. The court ruled that the state’s concealed carry law violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution — a major decision that expands the Second […] The post U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Georgia Recorder

UPDATED: U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision

This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24.  WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right. The decision by five of the Court’s nine justices will allow each state to set its own abortion laws, leading to a patchwork of […] The post UPDATED: U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

‘Just say the election was corrupt’: Trump pressure on Justice Department detailed

President Donald Trump sought to use the U.S. Justice Department to create the illusion of a legitimate investigation into the validity of the 2020 election results, the Jan. 6 committee and former Justice Department leaders said Thursday in the panel’s fifth hearing this month. In the weeks between Election Day 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, […] The post ‘Just say the election was corrupt’: Trump pressure on Justice Department detailed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Georgia Recorder

Access to abortion for members of the military expanded in Pentagon spending bill

WASHINGTON — Democrats in Congress are pushing to increase access to abortion for members of the military, concerned a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could end the constitutional right will harm troops. The U.S. House’s annual funding bill for the Defense Department would require the Pentagon to provide leave to troops and civilian employees seeking […] The post Access to abortion for members of the military expanded in Pentagon spending bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

What happens now to Georgia’s 2019 anti-abortion law?

This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022.  The Supreme Court’s decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade began a major shift in Georgians’ future access to abortion, but how exactly that shift will play out remains to be seen.  Abortion remains legal in Georgia up until 20 weeks into a pregnancy, but […] The post What happens now to Georgia’s 2019 anti-abortion law? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
741
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy