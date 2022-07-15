ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Studios and Guilds Officially Extend COVID Protocols Until September

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOffK_0ghHanC000
Cheyne Gateley/Variety Intelligence Platform

Studios and guilds have officially extended COVID protocols until Sept. 30.

The Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, Teamsters and the AMPTP issued a new statement extending the film and TV COVID protocols.

The statement said, “The Agreement keeps in place the workplace protocols and protections that have allowed for a sustained and successful return to work while at the same time allowing flexibility to address the changing nature of the virus.”

Two new modifications have been made including meals. The modification said, “Self-serve food service that requires employees to share utensils such as serving spoons or tongs will not be permitted for food service to employees who are not fully vaccinated.”

Modifications were also made to transportation.

Vehicles provided by the producers can operate at full capacity. Previously, vehicles could only operate at 75%. When in transit, cast and crew have to wear face masks. The modification stated, “If any vehicle contains a passenger who is not wearing a face mask, passengers shall observe physical distancing.”

Outside of film sets, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Thursday, that Los Angeles County moved to a high-level community spread of COVID. She said during a video conference that if the county remains in the high community level for two more weeks, an indoor mask mandate will return on July 29.

The COVID Return to Work agreement has been in place since Sept. 21, 2021. The latest agreement is set to expire on Sept. 30, and is likely to be reworked again as circumstances change.

Read the statement here.

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

LA County Feels Blowback on Statement by Docs Refuting Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations

It appears there must have been some significant blowback against Los Angeles County over the information provided by the two surprisingly forthright LA County+USC physicians on Sunday, as the Globe reported Monday in LA County Chief Medical Officer Rejects COVID-19 ‘Media Hype’. We reported that the two LA doctors rejected Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer’s statements about another wave of COVID-19 hitting the region as “media hype.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Covid case increase prompts the return of masks

New numbers show the rapid increase in covid cases spreading across the U.S., averaging 119,000 daily infections in the past week. Starting Monday, schools in San Diego are reinstating mask mandates, as LA County could reinstate its own mask mandate by the end of the month if cases remain high.July 16, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Skeleton Crew’ Gets $21 Million Subsidy From California

Click here to read the full article. California is getting into the “Star Wars” business, with the state committing $20.9 million in tax subsidies for a new Disney+ series called “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.” The recent “Star Wars” films have been shot in the United Kingdom, where they receive government subsidies. But four other “Star Wars” TV series, including “The Mandalorian,” have filmed in California without receiving state incentives, according to California Film Commission records. The shows — the others are “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Ahsoka” — have all shot at MBS Media Campus, a state-of-the-art soundstage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Eater

It’s July 2022, and Masks Are Likely Coming Back Indoors in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County officials have mandated indoor masks requiring face coverings at indoor restaurants, bars, cafes, and businesses, a measure that will return as soon as July 29 if community transmission and hospitalizations do not improve. In the past month, COVID-19 deaths have doubled to about 100 per week, and in the past two weeks, hospitalizations have risen nearly 55 percent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA County updates warning on beaches to avoid

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday issued an updated "ocean water use warning" for some of its beaches. In a statement, officials said people should avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water at the following beaches:. Herondo Street Storm Drain in Hermosa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Variety

Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics Sets July Dates

The 2028 Olympic Games is less than six years away. The next summer Olympics are set to take place from July 14 to July 30 in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Times, the news was announced on Monday at a press conference attended by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Until September#Teamsters#Covid#Iatse
Orange County Business Journal

OC’s First Kosher-Certified Bakery Opens in Spectrum

Orange County’s eclectic collection of bakery businesses has a new entry. The Blessed Braid, described as OC’s only bakery that offers kosher certified products, recently set up shop at the Oaks Pavilion, a small collection of retailers in the Oaks Canyon office complex in the Irvine Spectrum, near the intersection of Laguna Canyon Road and Alton Parkway.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

75,000 Kaiser Patients’ Personal Health Records Stolen

An iPad containing the personal data of approximately 75,000 Kaiser patients was stolen from its Los Angeles medical center, Kaiser Permanente revealed Friday. Officials discovered on May 20 that the iPad was taken from a COVID testing site at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, located at 4867 Sunset Blvd., said the company’s Senior Media Relations Specialist Terry Kanakri. The information on the iPad includes first and last names, dates of birth, medical record numbers and dates and location of service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxwilmington.com

California Woman Says Airline Asked Her to Cover ‘Revealing’ Top

A Los Angeles-based singer says she was asked to cover up her “revealing” top on a Southwest Airlines plane. Singer Jacy says she was flying from Sacramento to Los Angeles when the incident happened. Fellow passenger Melinna Bobadilla was also at the airport and the actress came to Jacy’s defense. The “Gentefied” star said she was kicked off the flight instead. Southwest Airlines tells Inside Edition its employees had “discretely resolved” the situation with Jacy before boarding.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Variety

Louis Vuitton Opens Men’s Store on Rodeo Drive

California’s first Louis Vuitton men’s store has landed in Beverly Hills. The French fashion house’s two-floor stand-alone boutique, at 420 N. Rodeo Dr., opens July 16 and will feature items from the Fall-Winter 2022 Collection designed by late men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh. On-site stamping offers personalization of leather goods, and the fragrance counter features custom engraving of cologne bottles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
iheart.com

Starbucks may’ve just gotten what it deserves​

GLENN: The 16 stores that will close by the end of this month, five in Seattle, one in Everett, Washington. Six in Los Angeles. And two in Portland. GLENN: Also, locations in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Now, I'm trying to think, what do all of those cities have in common?
EVERETT, WA
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy