You Might Want To Brace Yourself For This Bombshell About 'Top Gun 3' That Miles Teller Just Leaked

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Splash News

From its star-studded cast to its compelling storyline, there’s no denying that Top Gun: Maverick has what it takes to be one of the most successful movies of the summer (if not year!) Miles Teller, who stars in the Top Gun sequel as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw just revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that he has indeed had discussions with Tom Cruise about the potential for a third film about the beloved Navy aviators.

When asked what he thinks about a possible upcoming flick, Teller, 35, replied, “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” he said of Cruise, 60. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” Teller added, “For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going.”

This news arrives after Top Gun: Maverick broke notable records after it bypassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. This, as Complex reports, is now the first Cruise-starring film to achieve such a milestone, beating his previous top earner, Mission Impossible: Fallout, released in 2018. The Oscar nominee saw the sequel to his 1986 flick become the highest-grossing movie of his career, beating the sixth Mission Impossible installment which still boasted $791.1 million.

Back in May, the highly-anticipated film (which also stars Jennifer Connelly and sees Val Kilmer reprise his role as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky) set a new Memorial Day weekend domestic box office record with $156 million, ultimately the largest opening weekend for a Cruise film ever. Fingers crossed for Top Gun 3!

