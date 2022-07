Lou Lamoriello has now swung and missed on another perennial all-star free agent for the third time in his stint as general manager (GM) of the New York Islanders. It started with John Tavares, reached a “being used for leverage” pinnacle with Artemi Panarin, and now it’s Johnny Gaudreau’s turn. Lamoriello and crew did not handle the previous off-seasons particularly well after losing out on Tavares and Panarin in 2018 and 2019, so what can he do now to make this summer a success?

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO