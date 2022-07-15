ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Lacy Odell Dunn Sr.

 3 days ago
HAMLET — Mr. Lacy Odell Dunn Sr., 92, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Richmond Pines, Hamlet.

He was born Dec. 15, 1929 in Richmond County, son of the late James Bernard Dunn and Lillian Kelly Dunn.

Mr. Dunn was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was self-employed with Dunn Supply Company and was always working and staying busy. He was a mason with the Rockingham Masonic Lodge. He loved being outside and watching animals. He always had a smile on his face.

Mr. Dunn was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Wilson Dunn; daughter, Teresa Dunn Quick; and sisters, Helen Dunn Cafferata, Peachie Dunn Sikes, Evelyn Dunn Brown and Yvonne Dunn Gibson.

He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Dunn Webster (Larry) and Sheila Dunn Trotter (Ted Deese), all of Rockingham; sons, Lacy Dunn Jr. of Hamlet, Ricky Dunn (Michelle) of Rockingham, Joel Dunn (Jamie) of Ellerbe, Stevie Dunn (Angie) and Sammy Dunn (Julie), all of Hamlet; brother, James Bernard Dunn Jr. of Denton; 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately by the family at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Richmond Pines Healthcare-Sparks Unit, and Richmond County Hospice for the care given to Mr. Dunn.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Dunn family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

