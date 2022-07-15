ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Eilish McColgan bids to join legends on podium in heat of 10,000m battle

By Sean Ingle in Eugene, Oregon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OA7Ew_0ghHZIz800

In the heat of the midday sun, the two greatest female 10,000m runners in history will square off once again. In one corner: Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, the world record holder. In the other: the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan, the reigning world and Olympic champion. It should be a race for the ages.

But as they fight it out for gold at 12.20pm local (8.20pm UK time) on Saturday, British eyes will turn to the chasing pack – where the familiar lolloping stride of Eilish McColgan might just be in contention for a shock bronze medal.

Related: Dina Asher-Smith: ‘You can’t run fast with baggage – you gotta throw it out’

Almost all the signs are positive. So far this year the 31-year-old has broken the UK records at 5km, 10km and half-marathon on the roads. While on the track, her 10,000m personal best of 30:19:02 set in Hengelo this year, makes her the third fastest in the field.

In fact, it is not impossible that she could join her mum, Liz, who took 10,000m gold in Tokyo in 1991 on a world championship podium – if she handles the heat and recovers from a recent bout of illness.

“I think I’m on the upward trend and I think I can get close to 30 minutes again which is a big aim for me,” she says. “I’m not going in with any focus on medals or positions because I can’t control what the other women can do. Because there are some women who are, on a good day, probably capable of running 28-something for a 10km.

“When they are at their best they are the best in history, never mind the best right now. So for me if I can get myself in 30-minute shape then I’m giving myself the best chance to place as highly as I can,” she says. “But we’re racing a 10,000m in Eugene at midday too – I’m not sure who thought that was a good idea by the way.”

McColgan was speaking last week, before news that last year’s Olympic silver medallist Kalkidan Gezahegne and fifth-place finisher Francine Niyonsaba will not run. It gives the popular Scot, who was ninth in the Tokyo Olympics, further reason to tentatively dream after a season initially blighted by Covid.

“I managed to pick up Covid in the States after pretty much avoiding any kind of cold or illness for two years,” she says. “It wiped me out. I had a good five days in bed and then got back jogging but after a one mile run my heart rate was going through the roof. I began building it up slowly but I had to pull out of lots of American races and I thought the whole summer was going to be a write-off.

“Then I began to feel OK walking around but running was still really hard,” she added. “But about seven weeks into an altitude camp in Colorado my heart rate began to get back to normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SSJN_0ghHZIz800
Race favourites Letesenbet Gidey and Sifan Hassan will renew their rivalry in the 10,000m at the world championships on Saturday. Photograph: Xinhua/Shutterstock

“It hasn’t gone the way I’d planned. I’d love to be going into the Worlds with a lot more track races under my belt. But sometimes those are the cards you’re dealt. Similarly picking up another bug three weeks before the champs is not ideal. But I’ve had to adapt.”

Yet she remains positive, adding: “I don’t think my competitors are out of my reach as much any more. In previous years I wouldn’t be competitive in any way, shape or form but now I feel I should be in the mix.”

Meanwhile Darryl Neita is also full of confidence ahead of the women’s 100m heats which begin in the early hours of Sunday morning – even though she goes up against the Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and the world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who have run 10.54 and 10.6 seconds respectively.

“I believe if you make the final it’s anyone’s game,” she said. “Yes there are some real stand-out ladies at the minute, with 10.5s and 10.6s on the clock. These are magical times. But if you are in the right race anything can happen. I’m in good shape and I can compete against the best. I really believe I can do well at the world championships.”

Neita, who believes she can substantially improve on her PB of 10.93 sec, added: “This year I’ve brought in a lot of confidence from running in the Olympic final. To run against those ladies, I felt I really do belong here.

“Although I came last in that final, it gave me the motivation I needed to know that this winter, I get to work and I believe I can place even better in the next world final. It’s been a journey but I’d say my confidence is high. I’ve worked really hard. I feel like this is where I’m meant to be.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Duo banned from World Athletics Championships for doping offences

The first World Athletics Championships in America has been rocked after a rising US 400m star was kicked out for tampering with the anti-doping process, while a top Kenyan runner, who has won the Boston and Chicago marathons, was also suspended after testing positive. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed on...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson frustrated at failure to challenge for medals

Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson revealed her frustration at failing to challenge for medals after day one of the heptathlon.The 29-year-old sits sixth with little hope of retaining her title at the World Championships in Eugene.The 2019 winner trails leader and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam by 273 points and lies 193 points adrift of the podium places.A solid 200m from @JohnsonThompson. 23.62 lifts her into sixth overnight, with three events to come.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHoregon22 pic.twitter.com/MZXhKQqtmb— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 18, 2022Injuries and a late change of coach have left Johnson-Thompson, who has 3798 points, playing catch-up and disappointed.She said: “It’s not...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith heartbroken with fourth place in 100m at World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith suffered World Championships heartbreak – despite equalling her British 100m record – as Jamaica cleaned up in Eugene.The 26-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds – level with her record from Doha in 2019 – but could only finished fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3 at Hayward Field on Sunday night.Asher-Smith had hinted pre-Championships she had been keeping something back for Eugene and delivered with a record-equalling time but fell just short of the podium.“This performance is phenomenal for me and I’ve had a fantastic championships,” she said. “I really couldn’t fault it...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francine Niyonsaba
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
The Guardian

My ex-wife had an affair. How can I cope with my anger?

The question My six-year marriage came to an end after my ex-wife started an affair. At couples counselling I learned that when our eldest started school, my wife began getting attention from a few of the school dads. This excited her, but also made her aware that she couldn’t reciprocate because she was in a monogamous relationship. She began to resent me and our marriage – it wasn’t so much that she wanted another relationship, more that she wanted to experience the heady rush of a new relationship. She became infatuated with one particular dad and they began an affair. We had both couples and individual counselling. My ex soon felt “judged” and stopped attending. When I became upset about our marriage falling apart, she said she sympathised, but then told me I was just using “emotional blackmail”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Zelenskiy fires Ukraine’s spy chief and top state prosecutor

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has fired the head of Ukraine’s powerful domestic security agency, the SBU, and the state prosecutor general, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies. Sunday’s abrupt sackings of SBU chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskiy, and the prosecutor general,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Netherlands
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

360K+
Followers
87K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy