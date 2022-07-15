ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Long Island staredowns: Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez promise ‘war’ after final faceoff

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez faced off one...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

MMA Fighting

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega full fight video highlights

Watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Long Island, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Long Island took place July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Two-time UFC title challenger Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) took on featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez (20-9) in the night’s main event, with a shot a UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski potentially on the line for Rodriguez. The fight aired live on ESPN+ and ABC.
ELMONT, NY
MMA Fighting

Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy full fight video highlights

Watch Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC Long Island, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Long Island took place July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-9) made her flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy (16-5) on the night’s main card, with a shot a UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko potentially on the line for Tate. The fight aired live on ESPN+ and ABC.
ELMONT, NY
MMA Fighting

‘Bad to the bone’: Fighters react to Lauren Murphy’s dominant win over Miesha Tate at UFC Long Island

Lauren Murphy won’t let anybody count her out. At UFC Long Island on Saturday, the one-time UFC flyweight title challenger moved one step closer to another shot at the gold while stifling former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate’s hopes of becoming a two-division champion. “Lucky” outworked Tate for three rounds, battering her on the feet and even scoring a pair of takedowns against the wrestling specialist. Tate hung in tough until the end, but it was Murphy who had her hand raised after a unanimous decision call.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Long Island in Tweets: Pros react to disappointing injury ending of Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega

Yair Rodriguez finally scored a win over a top-5 featherweight. Though it certainly wasn’t how he wanted it to go down. In the main event of UFC Long Island, Rodriguez and Brian Ortega — No. 6 and No. 4 (tied) respectively at 145 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — met in a key bout that could have determined the next challenger for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Instead, Ortega suffered a shoulder injury with less than a minute remaining in the first round, bringing a premature end to the bout.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Long Island post-fight show: What’s next at 145 after heartbreaking end to Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega?

Yair Rodriguez got himself a victory in the main event of UFC Long Island against Brian Ortega, but it certainly wasn’t how he drew it up. Following Saturday’s event in New York, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to the heartbreaking injury stoppage win for Rodriguez over Ortega in the headliner of the UFC’s return to ABC. In addition, they discuss where the featherweight division goes following the result and what it could mean for champ Alexander Volkanovski, where Josh Emmett fits in the conversation, Lauren Murphy’s big win over Miesha Tate, the chaotic Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns, and Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji fights, and much more.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz shoots down Dana White’s ‘three fights a year’ claim: ‘I been offered zero fights’

The back and forth between UFC president Dana White and Nate Diaz on who is responsible for Nate’s inactivity continues. Earlier this week, Diaz went on a special edition of The MMA Hour to discuss his problems with securing the final fight on his UFC contract, saying the promotion was holding him hostage. He claimed there weren’t a lot of fight offers coming his way. Instead, every interaction with the UFC had them trying to sign him to a new contract. No new contract? No fight offer, apparently.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul fakes ‘accident’ ahead of Hasim Rahman Jr fight

Jake Paul has joked that he has suffered a ‘broken back’ due to having to ‘carry’ the promotion of his upcoming fight card.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has faced, and the YouTube star is scheduled to compete again on 6 August. Paul is set to fight fellow American Hasim Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman – at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Paul, 25, took to Twitter on Monday to tease Rahman Jr, who is stepping in for Tommy Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson.“I’m...
MMA Fighting

With Jessica Andrade out, Katlyn Chookagian back in to face Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris

Things have officially come full circle for Manon Fiorot as she’s now back to her original opponent for the UFC’s first event in France. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Jessica Andrade has been forced out of her UFC Paris bout with Fiorot due to “medical issues,” and now one-time title challenger Katlyn Chookagian — who Andrade had replaced — is back in for the Sept. 3 at the Accor Arena.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Frankie Edgar eyeing Madison Square Garden retirement bout at UFC 281, likes Dominick Cruz for final opponent

Frankie Edgar can see the end of the road. As first reported by TSN via Edgar’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, the former UFC lightweight champion and three-division contender confirmed in an interview with ESPN that he is aiming to compete for the last time at UFC 281, which is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 12.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

UFC Long Island video: Dustin Jacoby scores walk-off knockout against Da Un Jung

Dustin Jacoby made sure his 0 wasn’t the one to go. In a battle of streaking light heavyweights, the former kickboxing standout scored his most impressive knockout inside the octagon after flooring Da Un Jung (15-3-1) with a right hand a little over three minutes into the opening round of their UFC Long Island preliminary contest. Jacoby (18-5-1) then walked off to signal the end of the fight before referee Kevin MacDonald even had a chance to make it official.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Stephen Thompson breaks down Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira kickboxing bouts: ‘Both guys haven’t changed a lot’

Stephen Thompson isn’t sure who will win a third fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, but he knows they have to meet one more time to settle their score. “Wonderboy” has his fair share of kickboxing experience, not to mention his now decade-long run with the UFC. On the latest episode of his Technique Tuesday show, he took a look at the first two meetings between Adesanya and Pereira, both of which took place inside of the kickboxing ring.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Long Island video: Li Jingliang crushes Muslim Salikhov with brutal right-hand knockout

Li Jingliang always packs quite a punch — and Muslim Salikhov found that out the hard way at UFC Long Island. In a battle of hard-hitting welterweights, it was Li who connected with a hellacious right hand towards the end of the second round that sent Salikhov crashing to the canvas and brought an end to their fight. The finish came at 4:38 in the second round, with Li getting back on track following a disappointing loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his previous outing.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t mind UFC making interim featherweight belt: ‘It will just make for a bigger fight’

Alexander Volkanovski isn’t bothered if the UFC creates an interim featherweight title. This past weekend at UFC Long Island, Yair Rodriguez defeated Brian Ortega by first-round TKO when Ortega injured his shoulder during a grappling exchange. The strange outcome left the featherweight title picture up in the air, but afterward UFC president Dana White said the promotion may look to do an interim title fight between Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, while they wait for Volkanovski to recover from hand surgery. And the undisputed featherweight champion is perfectly OK with that.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Herbert Burns releases statement after knee ‘gave out’ in Bill Algeo fight at UFC Long Island

Herbert Burns vows to return strong after suffering an ugly loss at UFC Long Island. The Brazilian featherweight looked to be headed to a win early against Bill Algeo at Saturday’s show in Elmont, N.Y., but his performance level notably dropped off after he failed to submit Algeo with a triangle choke in Round 1. Burns struggled to stand up from the canvas and had to be helped over to his corner by his team between rounds.
ELMONT, NY
MMA Fighting

UFC Long Island post-fight press conference video

The UFC Long Island post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the Octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the Fight of the Night and the Performance of...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Brian Ortega heartbroken after ‘freak accident’ against Yair Rodriguez: ‘I was winning every minute of the fight’

Brian Ortega was at a loss for words following his disappointing loss to Yair Rodriguez at UFC Long Island. Ortega suffered a first-round TKO setback to Rodriguez in Saturday’s main event after his shoulder seemingly dislocated in the final minute of a back-and-forth opening round. It was a profoundly unfortunate way for a fight of its magnitude to end, with Ortega seeking redemption after his failed title bout against Alexander Volkanovski and Rodriguez hunting for his first shot at UFC gold. And Ortega couldn’t help but bemoan his bad luck.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘He didn’t want to be there’: Fighters react to wild Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns fight, unusual ending at UFC Long Island

Bill Algeo and Herbert Burns were giving fans a fight to talk about before it ended in an uncomfortable scene. The featherweights engaged in a thrilling battle in the first round of their UFC Long Island preliminary bout, with Burns nearly putting Algeo away with an air-tight triangle choke before Algeo somehow escaped and answered with furious ground-and-pound. After five minutes, Burns needed help returning to his stool, and his brother — UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns — had to spur him on to continue.
UFC

