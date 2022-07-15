UFC Long Island staredowns: Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez promise ‘war’ after final faceoff

Yair Rodriguez got himself a victory in the main event of UFC Long Island against Brian Ortega, but it certainly wasn’t how he drew it up. Following Saturday’s event in New York, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to the heartbreaking injury stoppage win for Rodriguez over Ortega in the headliner of the UFC’s return to ABC. In addition, they discuss where the featherweight division goes following the result and what it could mean for champ Alexander Volkanovski, where Josh Emmett fits in the conversation, Lauren Murphy’s big win over Miesha Tate, the chaotic Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns, and Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji fights, and much more.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO