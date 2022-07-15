District attorney’s office: Suspect arrested in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with attempting to maim or kill a law enforcement officer animal and driving under the influence of drugs, among other charges, following a police pursuit in Fauquier County on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. How different will the Maryland General Assembly look next year compared with this year?. We’ll begin to get answers whenever primary results start to roll in....
Nationwide, the share of home sales that fell through accounted for 15% of all transactions, the highest percentage since March and April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a similar increase in contracted sales that don’t close in the D.C. metro. There are two emerging...
Comments / 0