Here’s How to Watch ‘Paper Girls’ to See the Show Fans Are Calling the New ‘Stranger Things’

If you love mystery, science fiction and the 1980s, you may want to know how to watch Paper Girls online for free to see the show fans and critics are calling the new Stranger Things .

Based on a comic book series of the same name, Paper Girls is a mystery sci-fi that follows four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls—Erin, Mac, KJ and Tiffany—from a small town in Ohio who become caught up in a war between two teams of travelers after a mysterious force from the future strikes their suburb. The foursome embark on an adventure through time—where they encounter past and future versions of themselves—as they attempt to save the world. The series’ executive producers include Brad Pitt, as well as Christopher Cantell and Christopher C. Rogers, the producers of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times in 2019, Brian K. Vaughn, the author of the Paper Girls comics, explained that the idea for the series came from his memories at 12 years old. “I’m older now. I’m on the cusp of being 40, and I’m a father. [The year] 1988, which is when I was 12 years old, suddenly feels like a whole lifetime ago. I wanted to write about my memories of being 12 while I could still remember them,” he said.

So where can fans stream Paper Girls and when does it come out? Read on for how to watch Paper Girls online for free to see the show fans are calling the next big sci-fi series. It’ll fill the Stranger Things -filled hole in your heart.

When does Paper Girls premiere?

Paper Girls on Amazon Prime Video on July 29, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET.

How to watch Paper Girls online

Paper Girls will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year , which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Paper Girls online for free

Read on for how to watch Paper Girls online for free with Amazon Prime Video ‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year , which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial .

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial “ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Paper Girls on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime ‘s free trial is six months , which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $7.49 per month or $69 per year , which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships . Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime , Lifetime , Shudder and History . Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial .

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student “ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Paper Girls on Amazon Prime Video for free

What is Paper Girls about?

Paper Girls is based on a mystery and science fiction comic book series of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. The series, which published monthly. debuted on October 7, 2015, and concluded on July 31, 2019, with issue #30.

Set in Stony Stream, a fictional suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, the comics follow four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls—Erin, Mac, KJ and Tiffany—who are out delivering newspapers on the early morning of November 1, 1988 (the day after Halloween) when their town is struck by a mysterious force from the future. The phenomenon leads the foursome to become unwillingly involved in a war between two teams of time-travelers, sending Erin, Mac, KJ and Tiffany on an adventure through time to the present, past and future as they encounter future versions of themselves and attempt to save the world.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Vaughn, who also wrote the Marvel comics Runaways , also explained why he wanted the main characters of Paper Girls to be four 12-year-old girls.

“I like writing female characters. I remember when I was doing “Runaways” at Marvel, that was a teen book that had more females than males in it,” he said. “At the time, it was the subject of great controversy as we were doing it. ‘We should have parody, at least?’ Usually, there’s a token female or two, but to have a team be predominantly of women, the fact that it was a bit of a conversation to have even that. Now being at Image, where we could do anything we want. Here’s a great opportunity to do what I always wanted to do, just a group of females and not have to defend it or explain it, and just get to write them.”

Vaughn also explained to The Los Angeles Times about how he wanted Paper Girls to push back on the usual cliches about teenage girls seen in the media. “The female protagonist [always seems] defined by the boy they’re chasing or the relationship they’ve just gotten out of,” he said. “I wanted to write a story about four kids who did not give a … about the opposite sex. They’re aware of them, but it doesn’t define their lives.” He continued, “They’re these sort of hard-core gangsters that are much more interested in going around, shaking down the adults who owe them money so they can get their cassettes or buy their own Nintendo systems. It was avoiding the relationship traps that come up in those 1980 films and giving them boys to be crushed out … and just letting them and their friendship be the story. That was more important to me than, ‘Oh, we can’t show leg warmers because it’s too cliched.'”

Who’s in the Paper Girls cast?

The Paper Girls cast includes Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Fina Strazza as the main four characters respectively: Mac Coyle, Tiffany Quilkin, Erin Tieng and KJ Brandman. See below for the full Paper Girls cast.

Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle

Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin

Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng

Ali Wong as Adult Erin

Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman

Nate Corddry as Larry

