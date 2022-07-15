Ex-Westchester cop sentenced to 3 months in jail for crash that killed man, DA 'disappointed'

Photo credit Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A former Mount Vernon police officer was sentenced to three months in jail and five years of probation for manslaughter while driving over 120 miles per hour and crashing, resulting in the death of a 52-year-old man on the Hutchingson River Parkway, District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Friday.

Antoine Henrys, 39, was driving over the speed limit northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway on Sept. 25, 2020, at around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the rear of a car, which caused the driver to lose control and hit the motorcycle John Osario of White Plains was driving.

The impact led to Osario’s body being thrown into the southbound lanes of the parkway, where he was hit by multiple cars and killed.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” Rocah said. “We are disappointed that the Court did not agree with our recommendation that a sentence of state prison be imposed to hold the defendant accountable for causing the victim’s death by his unquestionably dangerous driving.”

Henrys was arrested and indicted in June 2021. He pled guilty on April 12, 2022, to which he was charged. He also resigned from the Mount Vernon Police Department in April 2022.