Bulls guard Dalen Terry steadily improves as summer league continues

LAS VEGAS – While there are a number of players who are on the Bulls’ roster for summer league that the team is watching to see what they might be able to contribute down the line, the focus remains heavily on one of them.

That’s Dalen Terry, the only selection for the Bulls in this year’s draft and the second first round pick in the Arturas Karnisovas-Marc Eversley era. For the past four games in Las Vegas, they’ve had a chance to see the guard play as he begins to work himself into the professional game before training camp this fall.

So far, Terry has averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 25.4 minutes per game during the summer league with still one more contest to go. The Bulls will wrap up their play in Las Vegas against the Sixers on Saturday at 6 PM at Cox Pavilion.

Steadily, the guard’s play has improved as the games have gone on, with his best performance coming against the Hornets on Friday.

That’s when he had his summer league-high point total of 20 on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor while making both of his three-pointer attempts. Along with that, he also collected five rebounds, two steals, along with an assist and block in an 89-73 victory.

Here’s what Terry has done in the other games in the 2022 NBA Summer League:

July 8th – vs Mavericks – 9 Points, 6 Assists, 5 Rebounds, 1 Block in 30 Minutes

July 10th – vs Knicks – 13 Points, 3 Assists, 1 Block, 1 Rebound in 27 Minutes

July 12th – vs Raptors – 14 Points, 4 Assists, 5 Rebounds in 19 Minutes

Terry will compete for minutes his rookie year in the Bulls’ backcourt which will include 2021 second round pick Ayo Dosunmu, who enjoyed a standout rookie season. The team also added veteran guard Goran Dragic to the mix this offseason and it’s expected that he’ll back up Lonzo Ball this season.

