Beverly Hills, CA

Louis Vuitton Is Opening Its First Menswear-Only Store in Beverly Hills

By Abby Montanez
 3 days ago
Louis Vuitton is bringing the rainbow to Beverly Hills .

The French luxury fashion house is opening its first stand-alone store in California on Saturday, reports Women’s Wear Daily . The menswear -only retail shop will be located on Rodeo Drive , an address that luxury shoppers will surely recognize. But the space will never be accused of taking itself too seriously.

Inside, you’ll find a kaleidoscope of colors. Centrally positioned on the first floor is a vibrant yellow “Giant Man” sculpture depicting model Ottawa Kwami in a handstand pose. Also on the first floor are playful, midcentury modern furnishings and a number of notable artworks, including a three-dimensional acrylic painting by artist Marisa Ferreira. A grand, curved staircase leads up to the second-floor mezzanine. Here, VIP room outfitted with a foosball table and specially commissioned murals by Alex Proba.

The merch available at the boutique will be comprised of select pieces from the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, designed by the late Virgil Abloh . Abloh became the brand’s artistic director in 2018 and held the position for nearly four years until his untimely passing last November.

In addition, the store will also stock leather goods footwear, watches, ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and heritage collectibles. If you’re looking to add a personal touch, there will be an on-site hot-stamping service, as well as a fragrance counter that will offer custom engraving for the Maison’s line of colognes.

This will be the company’s eighth freestanding location in the US solely dedicated to menswear. The storefront itself has been fully renovated—the space was previously occupied by The House of Bijan, often referred to as “the most expensive store in the world.” Today, the exterior is reimagined, informed by Louis Vuitton’s signature Epi leather. Textured paneling and oversized display windows give the façade a sleek, yet classic feel.

Guests can visit the store at 420 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

