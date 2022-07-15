ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. officials: States getting more monkeypox vaccine soon

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugjon_0ghHXYvw00

More than 100,000 monkeypox vaccine doses are being sent to states in the next few days, and several million more are on order in the months ahead, U.S. health officials said Friday.

They also acknowledged the vaccine supply hasn't kept up with the demand seen in New York, California and other places.

Officials predicted cases will keep rising for at least a few more weeks as the government tries to keep up with a surprising international outbreak accounting for hundreds of newly reported cases every day.

Some public health experts have begun to wonder if the outbreak is becoming widespread enough that monkeypox will become an entrenched sexually transmitted disease.

“All of our work right now is to prevent that from happening,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.

But this year more than 12,000 cases have been reported in countries that historically don't see the disease. The infections emerged in men who had sex with men at gatherings in Europe, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.

As of Friday afternoon, nearly 1,500 U.S. cases had been reported, with hundreds of cases being added to the tally each day. Officials have demographic information on about half the patients and said Friday that nearly all are men and the vast majority had same-sex encounters.

Experts believe the case numbers are undercounts.

Walensky said she expected cases to rise at least into August, in part because it can take three weeks from the time someone is infected until they develop symptoms and are diagnosed.

The virus mainly spreads through skin-on-skin contact, but it can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox.

People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many in the outbreak have developed zit-like bumps on many parts of the body.

No one has died, and the illness has been relatively mild in many men. But for some, the lesions can be “exquisitely painful" and there is a risk of scarring, said Dr. Mary Foote, medical director of the New York City health department’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

When the outbreak was first identified in May, U.S. officials had only about 2,000 doses of a new, two-dose monkeypox vaccine available.

Officials have recommended the shots be given to people who know or suspect they were exposed to monkeypox in the previous two weeks, and vaccination clinics in some cities have been overwhelmed by demand. The government distributed 156,000 doses nationally as of Thursday, including 100,000 this week. And it expects to start delivering 131,000 more doses by Monday, said Dawn O’Connell of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

There also are about 800,000 doses in Denmark that will come to the U.S. soon. And the government this month announced orders of 5 million more doses, though most of those are not expected to arrive until next year.

The vaccine, Jynneos, has never been widely used in response to an outbreak like this, and the government will track how well it's working, Walensky said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters

The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive Covid-19 booster jabs.In the wake of the government’s announcement that the autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population were already growing vulnerable to Covid because of incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Jan 6 hearing still on despite chairman Bennie Thompson testing positive for Covid

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riot on January 6 will proceed with its primetime hearing despite Chairman Bennie Thompson testing positive for Covid-19.Spokesman Tim Mulvey said the hearings would proceed as scheduled.“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery.”Mr Thompson, who is 74 and also chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, revealed on Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. “Gratefully, I am vaccinated and boosted”, he said. “I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days.” Read More Jan 6 committee member says Trump attempting to witness tamper is 'highly improper'Steve Bannon braces for trial as Jan 6 committee awaits deleted Secret Service textsWhen is the next Jan 6 committee hearing?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden could declare national climate emergency as soon as this week

Joe Biden could declare a national climate emergency as soon as this week following stalled talks in Congress, reports The Washington Post.The possible measure comes just days after Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, told party leaders that he won’t support the Democrats’ attempt to push through an economic package this month, which would include billions to fight the climate crisis.Mr Biden could invoke the emergency to be able to provide his administration with power to decrease carbon emissions and produce more clean energy. Three people familiar with the possible measure spoke to The Washington Post. Two of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

After judge's order, W.Va.'s abortion clinic resuming care

West Virginia's only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a Monday ruling from a Charleston judge blocking enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban. Communications Director Kaylen Barker said Tuesday that the Women's Health Center of West Virginia is scheduling abortion patients for as early as next...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Foote
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: States get relief money for small businesses

Nine more states have been approved for a piece of nearly $10 billion in relief money being distributed by the federal government to promote small business growth. The Treasury Department on Monday announced the approval of plans from Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota and Vermont. It previously announced funding for programs in Hawaii, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan and West Virginia.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Jamal Khashoggi’s American lawyer sentenced to three years in UAE prison following detention at airport

An American lawyer who represented murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been sentenced to three years in prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being detained at an airport.Asim Ghafoor, a US citizen and Virginia-based civil rights attorney, was convicted of tax evasion and money laundering related to a tax evasion operation in the US, UAE state media WAM reported on Saturday.The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering Court sentenced him to three years in prison and a fine of three million dirhams (£689,000), then deportation from the UAE, two days after he was arrested at Dubai airport.State media said that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn introduces bill to prevent federal funds being used to pay for abortion travel expenses

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn may be in his final months in the US House, but the far-right firebrand isn’t going down quietly. Not satisfied with the end of federally-protected abortion rights thanks to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court last month, Mr Cawthorn introduced a bill last week that would prevent the federal government from using taxpayer dollars to fund travel expenses for any American seeking abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Health And Human Services#Africa#Europe
The Independent

Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care

A sexual assault survivor chooses sterilization so that if she is ever attacked again, she won't be forced to give birth to a rapist’s baby. An obstetrician delays inducing a miscarriage until a woman with severe pregnancy complications seems “sick enough.” A lupus patient must stop taking medication that controls her illness because it can also cause miscarriages.Abortion restrictions in a number of states and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of medical care.“For physicians and patients alike, this is a frightening and fraught...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Joe Biden’s agenda is on life support

When Joe Biden returns to Washington, he may wish he had stayed in the Middle East. His foreign trip might have been rocky, but his domestic political agenda risks complete annihilation.Let’s recap. Last Wednesday, Biden’s plans were dealt a massive body blow when the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that inflation rose 9.1 per cent in the past 12 months, putting it at a 40-year high. The disastrous inflation figure was certain to scare Senator Joe Manchin, the mercurial conservative Democrat from West Virginia, who has repeatedly cited his concern about inflation as one of the major reasons for unilaterally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

750K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy