Wordle is being made into a multi-player board game

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
 3 days ago
Wordle’s popularity has inspired the creation of a new board game: The daily word puzzle is set to be reimagined as a “party game”.

To create the new game, toy company Hasbro has partnered with The New York Times, which purchased Wordle from its creator Josh Wardle in January.

According to the press release, “Wordle: The Party Game,” will deliver “classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way,” with the toy company telling CNN that it decided to approach The Times about creating a board game after seeing how much users enjoyed sharing their scores on social media.

“What sparked our interest was ... how much fun people were having posting the results on social media,” Adam Biehl, Hasbro Gaming’s senior vice president and general manager, told CNN. “That’s when we knew that there was something special about it.”

As for the logistics of the new game, the multi-player board game will see players compete to guess a word written down by another player, according to Axios, with players accumulating points with each round it takes to guess the word correctly. Much like regular Wordle, players will have six attempts to guess the word. The player with the least amount of points will win.

The game will be released in October. Though, it is currently available for preorder on a website created for the board game. According to CNN, the game is expected to retail for $19.99.

On social media, the news has been met with joy from avid users of the game, with one person writing: “I NEED THIS.”

“Oh just take my money,” another person tweeted, while someone else added: “I’m in love with this.”

However, others have questioned the need for a board game version of Wordle, as one person tweeted: “Wordle, the party game; aka Scrabble.”

You can preorder “Wordle: The Party Game” here.

