Tory leadership debate: Penny Mordaunt clashes with Kemi Badenoch over trans rights

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
The MP for Portsmouth North said that she had never been favour of people self-identifying as their chosen gender while she was equalities minister.

However Ms Badenoch, who recently served as an equalities minister, did not accept Ms Mordaunt’s account.

“My understanding was that the previous minister who had done the role had wanted self-ID, and that was something that I reversed with Liz [Truss]”, Ms Badenoch said.

