The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has found fault with the way a Rockland long term care facility dealt with the passing of a resident. According to WMTW, a resident at Woodlands Memory Care entered a secured courtyard at around 6:40 PM on December 18th, 2021. It was first noticed that the resident was missing at about 8:20 PM. When the resident was found, at about 8:40 PM, the resident was immediately wrapped in blankets and paramedics were called.

MAINE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO