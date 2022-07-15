ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Brewing Co. to host fundraiser for clean water

By Hannah Groves
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Brewing Company will host the event, “Craft Beer for Clean Water” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

The fundraiser will benefit Captains for Clean Water - a grassroots nonprofit aiming to restore and protect Florida’s water resources.

Captains for Clean Water is also teaming up with Fort Myers Brewing Co. to debut an ale called “Send it South Pale Ale” at the event.

The event will include all kinds of craft brews, food trucks, live music and prize drawings.

Local food options will include Cositas Gourmet, Vesuvius Wood Fired Pizza and Viva La Taco.

There will also be live music by David Rojas and Hat Trick for the duration of the evening - which will end at 11 p.m.

For more information, visit Fort Myers Brewing Company's Facebook page or call 239-313-6576.

