Roberta Lee Gregory, 78, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Osprey, Fla. She was born on Dec. 7, 1943, to Jack and Betty Knisely in Warsaw. Roberta graduated from Warsaw High School. She married her husband, Danny Gregory, in 1970. Roberta and her husband owned and operated nine Subway franchises in and around the Warsaw area for over 30 years. She and her husband relocated to Venice, Florida, for the winters but enjoyed coming back to Warsaw in the summer.

