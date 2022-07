UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD is holding a meeting allowing residents to ask questions about safety and security for the next school year. We have been listening in on members of the community who have been coming up to the podium to speak. A man who just spoke asked the superintendent if he was going to fire the Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo who is on administrative leave.

UVALDE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO